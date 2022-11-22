Man stabbed while walking dog in Christchurch park dies

The man who was stabbed while walking his dog in a Christchurch park last week has died in hospital from his injuries.

He was found with multiple stab wounds around 6.20am last Monday, near the entrance of Bexley Park.

"Sadly, he passed away at Christchurch Hospital today," police said in a statement this afternoon.

Last Wednesday, an 18-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested over the assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police near scene of Christchurch stabbing. (Source: 1News)

Police are now reviewing the charges laid after the man's death.

The man's dog returning home by itself initially alerted family members that something was wrong on the morning of the stabbing.

"Family members have gone out to look for him and have found him injured in the park," police said last week.

The dog was not harmed in the attack.