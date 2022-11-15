Christchurch police issue fresh appeal after stabbing of dog walker

Christchurch police have issued a fresh appeal for information after the brutal stabbing of a dog walker yesterday morning.

The man was found critically injured about 6.20am yesterday in Bexley Park at the Pages Rd entrance.

He had been stabbed a number of times. He was discovered by his own family after their dog returned home alone and they went to look for the man.

The victim remains critically ill in hospital.

Police said they are still searching for the attacker.

"We believe someone will know who is responsible and we need to hear from them," Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

"The community may have seen the offender in the area immediately after the assault and we would ask that they contact police if they have not already spoken to us.

"Bexley Park residents will in no doubt be concerned by this incident and we would like to reassure them that this matter is being taken extremely seriously.

"Police encourage residents to remain vigilant to any suspicious behaviour and to report this to us immediately by calling 111."