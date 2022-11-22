Horse trainer Ray Green in hospital after being kicked by filly

Ray Green, the trainer of two-time New Zealand Trotting Cup winner Copy That, is in hospital after being kicked by a horse in the stomach yesterday.

Ray Green, right, stands with driver Blair Orange after Copy That wins the 2022 NZ Trotting Cup. (Source: Photosport)

His wife, Debbie, told Harness Racing New Zealand he remains in Middlemore Hospital's intensive care unit following a seven-hour operation, which included removing a small section of his bowel.

She said surgeons told her the kick “made a hell of a mess” with considerable bleeding from two main veins which were “smashed”.

“I told the surgeon he was tough but he said it doesn’t matter how tough people are when you open them up. He says there’s still a chance of infection and it will take months to heal properly," she said.

“But Ray’s attitude is very positive and he told me today it didn’t seem that bad.”

The incident happened after a young filly kicked out while Green, fresh off winning back-to-back NZ Trotting Cup titles earlier this month, was undoing the clip on her cover.

Initially he insisted he didn't need to go to the hospital despite clutching at his stomach, insisting instead he would be fine with a five minute break in the tea room.

It soon became clear that wasn't the case though and an ambulance was called.

1News understands the 77-year-old is now stable, though faces a lengthy recovery.

He also doesn't hold any malice toward the filly who injured him.

"Ray said it’s just a young horse and they don’t know what they’re doing," Debbie said.