Govt's healthy homes deadline extension met with cross-party criticism

The Government's decision to extend its healthy homes standards deadline has been met with cross-party criticism, with National branding the move a "bitter pill to swallow".

Houses in Wellington ( file image). (Source: istock.com)

The previous deadline meant all rental homes must comply with the standards by July 1, 2024. Private landlords have had to ensure their rental properties comply with the standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy since July 2021.

It comes after it was revealed last week that Cabinet was actively seeking an extension for Kāinga Ora to meet its July 1, 2023 deadline due to Covid-19 and supply chain issues.

Private landlords now have until July 1, 2025 to comply with the new standards. Compliance for a new or renewed tenancy will also shift from 90 days to 120 days.

Meanwhile, Kāinga Ora and community housing providers will have its timeframe for compliance shift from July 1, 2023 to July 1, 2024.

National's housing spokesperson Chris Bishop branded the decision a "giant slap in the face from a government that simply can't get anything done".

"As of July this year, just 50% of the 64,000 homes owned by the Government met the Healthy Homes standards," he said.

"All private rental properties have had to comply with the standards for any new or renewed tenancy since July last year.

"It was one rule for them, and one rule for the Government. And now the Government is extending the deadline for Kāinga Ora houses to July 1, 2024."

Bishop called the decision "a bitter pill to swallow for the private landlords who followed the rules".

"The hypocrisy is industrial-strength and emblematic of a Government that has failed to deliver in housing," he said. "Labour has failed spectacularly on housing, and this is yet another failure to add to the ever-growing list."

Woods' office rejected Bishop's figures, saying 68% of Kāinga Ora homes were compliant and a further 16% had work underway to bring them up to standard.

The ACT Party, meanwhile, said it was "proud to have forced the Government into evening the playing field" after learning last week of its plans to extend Kāinga Ora's deadline while excluding private landlords.

Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden said ACT had "scared Labour into giving private landlords a break".

"This is an enormous victory. Labour will no doubt claim it intended to give all landlords a break all along. If that is so, they should produce the evidence," she said.

"These aren't healthy homes standards, they're double standards. Private landlords were expected to comply within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy from July 1, 2021. The Government has given itself years and still can't get up to speed."

Housing Minister Megan Woods making the rental sector changes announcement. (Source: 1News)

Van Velden further added that the Government "seems to think the healthy home standards they've imposed on Kiwi landlords don't apply to them".

"The Housing Minister needs to explain why she has such high standards for landlords when she's not bothering to meet them herself."

The Greens were equally unenthused over the healthy homes standards deadline in what they called more "kicking the can down the road".

The party's renters spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick further posited that the Government "has no idea how many private rentals are healthy homes standards compliant".

"It has no idea how many companies are holding themselves out as capable of certifying the healthy homes standards, nor does it know how many landlords or property managers have self-certified their exclusions from meeting standards.

"This is not a recipe for a system that works – for anyone."

She instead renewed the Greens' calls for the implementation of the party's proposed Rental Warrant of Fitness over "effectively voluntary healthy homes standards".

State houses in Lower Hutt (file image). (Source: Getty)

Swarbrick said the Government "now instead seems intent on restarting the clock", which fails to benefit the 1.5 million renters who are "most likely to be living in unfit, mouldy and overpriced houses".

"Make no mistake, if the Government makes the choice to extend compliance backstops for the healthy homes standards, it once again sides with those who hold institutional power."

Renters United responds

Renters United's Geordie Rogers said the Government had sent a clear signal to landlords - if they fail to comply with the standards they won't be held to account.

"Minister Woods has said that their ultimate goal is to make sure everyone has a healthy home, but extending the deadline doesn't work towards that," he said.

"Every landlord who didn't bring their homes up to standard in advance made a risk assessment, and decided to keep their renters in damp, cold housing. Landlords who made these decisions don't need an extension, renters need enforcement."

Rogers said it was "great" the Government was progressing on the regulation of property managers but said it had excluded two large groups - private landlords who manage their own properties and Kāinga Ora property managers.

"Everyone who provides this service should be held to the same high standard, and their license should be revoked for continued malpractice."