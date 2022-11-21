Govt's possible healthy homes deadline extension 'a slap in the face'

The Government's plans to extend its deadline to meet the minimum healthy home standards has been called a "slap in the face" by private landlords.

It was revealed late last week an extension for Kāinga Ora to meet its July 1, 2023 deadline was "under active Cabinet consideration". Housing Minister Megan Woods said the extension's being considered for private landlords as well.

Currently, the deadline all rental homes must comply with healthy homes standards is July 1, 2024. Private landlords have had to ensure their rental properties comply with the standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy since July 2021.

Auckland Property Investment Association president Kristin Sutherland told Breakfast from July 1 last year, private landlords "have had to comply with a whole range of standards to make homes in New Zealand warmer and healthier for tenants".

"The Government had an extension that the private landlords didn't have, until July 1 next year. Now we're here, they're looking to extend that.

"What we would not like to see is a double standard for tenants and that Kāinga Ora tenants don't get their healthy homes that the private landlord tenants get."

She said "quite a lot of work" has been put in by private landlords to get their houses up to standard, including the installation of heat pumps, good insulation and ensuring there were no draughts.

"For a lot of landlords, it was a large expense for them to have to do and we've had to do this since July 1 last year."

Sutherland said she and her organisation are "not against the legislation in principle", barring some details around "how it was implemented and the timeframes that we had to do it" amid Covid-19 and ongoing supply chain issues.

"We had all the same delays the Government's talking about in terms of Covid. We had to get there and now the Government's trying to give themselves an extension," she said.

"It's a real slap in the face for private landlords because we've had all the same issues that the Government has faced but we didn't have the extension."

Sutherland said while there has been some discussion around giving private landlords an extension "in reality, we're not asking for it".

"We don't want tenants to have to wait longer than they need to, especially Kāinga Ora tenants who are often more vulnerable than private tenants.

"It's a real double standard that we're going to see if the Government gives themselves this extension so landlords aren't asking for this - what we really want is the Government to do better, not private landlords to do worse."

Around 68% of Kāinga Ora properties now meet the healthy homes standards set in place, while16% have not had the necessary work started.

Sutherland believes it's "not good enough".

"They've set a deadline. They've set their own policy and they've set a deadline for private landlords that we have already had to comply with...Why should the Government get an extension when they've already imposed this on private landlords?

"I don't want to see Kāinga Ora tenants waiting any longer than they need to for healthy, dry homes."