World Cup-winning Black Ferns to be celebrated at Parliament

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon that the Rugby World Cup-winning Black Ferns will be celebrated on Parliament's lawn on December 13.

New Zealand's outstanding centre partnership Stacey Fluhler, left, and Theresa Fitzpatrick. (Source: Photosport)

It comes following the team's nail-biting 34-31 win against England on November 12.

The Government will partner with Wellington City Council and NZ Rugby to host the event at Parliament.

Ardern said it will be an opportunity for New Zealanders to meet, mingle and celebrate with our World Cup-winning Black Ferns and encouraged people to "come along and make it a special day on the 13th".

She also acknowledged the awards scooped by the Black Ferns at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco today. Captain Ruahei Demant was named women's 15s player of the year, Ruby Tui, women's 15s breakthrough player of the year, and Wayne Smith coach of the year.

Black Ferns legend Dr Farah Palmer was also graced with the 2022 Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service.

“The Black Ferns’ triumph at Eden Park is one of New Zealand’s greatest sporting moments,” Deputy Prime Minister, Grant Robertson said in a statement this afternoon.

“They are extraordinary athletes, exceptional people and proud New Zealanders. We are so proud of these women, helping to pave the way for women’s sport in Aotearoa, proving yet again that women’s sport is out on top.

“Women’s rugby has never been so strong in New Zealand, and over 40,000 sold out seats for the final at Eden Park attests to that.”

It comes after Friday's announcement that the squad will each receive a $25,000 bonus for winning the World Cup.