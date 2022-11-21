Black Ferns' Ruby Tui given new World Cup winners medal

Black Fern Ruby Tui has been given a new World Cup winners medal after she gave hers away to a young fan after her side's dramatic win over England at Eden Park last weekend.

As originally reported by ESPN, Tui gave her medal to Lucia, a fan who recently recovered from leukaemia.

At the World Rugby Awards, where she was named 15s breakthrough player of the year, she spoke of the "moment with my mate" Lucia. Tui said it was inspiring meeting her and her family.

"She actually gave me her biggest bead that represents bravery. So this is my gold medal now, and I wouldn’t have it any other way," Tui said.

Ruby Tui at the World Rugby Awards (Source: Getty)

Recent Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Fiao'o Fa'amausili then came onto the stage in Monaco to present Tui with a new medal.

"This is so cool, Fiao'o is an absolute inspiration to me and to 685 baby, I'm so happy right now, that was a really cool surprise," she said, referring to Samoa's dial code which has been frequently seen and heard during the Pacific nation's run to the Rugby League World Cup final.

Some of the victorious Black Ferns, including Ruby Tui (in red) and Ruahei Demant, right, at the World Rugby awards in Monaco. (Source: Getty)

Tui wasn't the only Black Fern to taste success, with Ruahei Demant named 15s players of the year and Wayne Smith coach of the year.