Ruby Tui considering move back to sevens after World Cup triumph

Ruby Tui, the Black Ferns’ star wing during their recent World Cup triumph and World Rugby’s breakthrough 15s player of the year, is considering a move back to sevens.

Ruby Tui celebrates her try in the semifinal win over France last Saturday. (Source: Photosport)

Tui, 27, an Olympic sevens gold medallist, was listed today as a “to be confirmed” regarding her place in next season’s Chiefs Manawa team in Super Rugby Aupiki.

Other sevens-turned-15s players such as Sarah Hirini, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler and Portia Woodman have not been named in New Zealand’s Aupiki squads.

After taking herself out of the sevens programme and playing in the Aupiki competition to force her way into the Black Ferns’ World Cup squad, it seems Tui may return the format of the game in which she initially made her name.

“We’re giving her some time post a pretty hectic year in Rugby World cup to determine what she wants to do in the future,” New Zealand Rugby’s general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said this afternoon.

Asked whether that meant a possible return to sevens, he replied: “She’s taking time to think about what the right next step is for her career. That could be sevens, that could be obviously 15s still.

“She won a pretty significant award overnight, obviously, in 15s and has made a massive impression on the game this year. We’ll be excited to have Rubes back in rugby whatever way she wants it.”

Tui was a hugely important part of a Black Ferns team which defied the odds to win back to back world championships by beating England in the dramatic recent final at Eden Park.

Not only did she impress with her workrate on the field, but her openness and charisma would have attracted a big number of new fans to the game, especially in New Zealand. After the final, won by the Black Ferns 34-31, Tui led the 42,000 crowd in a rousing version of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi.

She probably qualifies as being currently the New Zealand game’s greatest asset.

“How was it New Zealand?” she asked the crowd after the Black Ferns successfully stole England’s final lineout to clinch the final. “How was it?

“I’m just so proud to be a New Zealander right now,” said Tui.

“They said nobody cared about women’s rugby, well guess what? We out here. We’re going nowhere.

“They said we coudn’t do it, they said we wouldn’t and honestly - it took all of us.

“Anybody out there defended an England mob before? It ain’t easy on the last minute baby, but we all did it together. New Zealand was a part of that. I’m so proud to be here right now.”