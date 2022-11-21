Good Sorts: Teacher leaves legacy for disadvantaged students

Source: 1News

A late Queenstown teacher has left a lasting legacy after setting up a scholarship to help disadvantaged students.

Kate Moetaua was a teacher who made a difference.

"Her student's said her drama class was her safe place, somewhere they could go," her daughter Anika Moetaua said.

When she died from cancer four years ago, her "dying wish" was to "help disadvantaged students", friend Jennifer Belmont, who helped make it a reality, explained.

"Classic her wanting to leave her legacy behind," Anika added.

Together, the pair set up the Kate Moetaua Foundation, where kids with big dreams can get help achieving them.

After her mum's death, Anika initially didn't get involved in the foundation, finding it too difficult.

"I always knew that it was special, it was just getting on board was really hard," Anika said.

She's now the head of the foundation, and has seen the good it can do.

"Kate is enabling them to fly," Belmont said.

New ZealandDunedin and OtagoEducationGood Sorts

Popular Stories

1

Ruahei Demant, Wayne Smith, Ruby Tui big winners at glittering rugby awards

2

6 road deaths over weekend could have been prevented - police

3

Reserve Bank tipped to hike OCR by 75 basis points to 4.25%

4

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies at 49

5

European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in tense armband standoff

6

Lydia Ko tops LPGA season standings with $3m Florida win

Latest Stories

School in north-west Auckland in 'emergency lockdown'

Christopher Luxon speaks with media from Hawke's Bay

Supreme Court rules in favour of 'Make It 16' to lower voting age

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Ruahei Demant, Wayne Smith, Ruby Tui big winners at glittering rugby awards

Related Stories

School in north-west Auckland in 'emergency lockdown'

Chch Airport records month's worth of rain in single morning

Rod Stewart announces two NZ shows next year

Govt acknowledges children with high needs being failed at school