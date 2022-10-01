Ardern condemns Russia's 'sham' annexation of Ukraine territory

The Government is signalling that it will impose more sanctions in response to Russia's "blatant" and "sham" annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Russia's "illegal" annexation was a "blatant breach of international law".

"Russia's sham referenda in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are illegitimate, and have no legal basis for acquisition of Ukraine's territory by Russia," she said. "We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine's borders or territorial sovereignty."

"These are severe acts of aggression in clear violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a blatant breach of international law."

She said the New Zealand Government would "continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine".

"Aotearoa New Zealand stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and joins the international community in condemning Russia's illegal annexations."

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the Government would begin work to impose more sanctions after Russia's "fabricated claims of annexation".

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. (Source: Getty)

"We have already sanctioned some of these individuals, but will be looking to build on this effort, in addition to other sanctions announcements in the days and weeks ahead," she said.

"These will include imposing further sanctions under our Russia Sanctions Act including on those who support Russia's illegal war in Ukraine, which has led to these fabricated claims of annexation."

She said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been instructed to "call in the Russian Embassy, to convey New Zealand's strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days."

"As we have said from the start of Russia's invasion, we call on Russia to abide by its international obligations, cease immediately its illegal invasion, withdraw its troops and return to diplomatic negotiations as the way to resolve the conflict," Mahuta said.

Overnight, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to annex four more Ukrainian provinces in a sharp escalation of his war.

Putin vowed to protect newly annexed regions of Ukraine by "all available means", and railed against the West, accusing the United States and its allies of seeking Russia's destruction.