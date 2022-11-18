Rod Stewart announces two NZ shows next year

Sir Rod Stewart has announced two New Zealand concerts in April next year.

Sir Rod Stewart. (Source: Supplied)

The Sailing singer will be joined by special guest Cyndi Lauper for both shows.

The first is set for Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday, April 5, and the second at Mission Estate Winery in Hawke's Bay on Saturday, April 8.

"I'm so excited to return to your heart-stoppingly beautiful country," Stewart said in a statement announcing the shows.

"It's been far too long since I performed there and I'm eager to celebrate being back with my Kiwi fans on my last major rock tour of New Zealand. And, with Cyndi Lauper on board, it's going to be quite a bash!"

General tickets for both shows go on sale at Live Nation at 11am next Friday.