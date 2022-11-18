Retallick to bring up ton at Twickenham in strong All Blacks' pack

Brodie Retallick will become the 12th All Black to play 100 Tests after being named to start against England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Brodie Retallick, left, and Sam Whitelock, will start a world record 64 Tests together on Sunday. (Source: Photosport)

The lock has had to wait. Banned for two weeks after receiving a red card against Japan in Tokyo, Retallick has had to watch the All Blacks blow away Wales in Cardiff and scrape home against Scotland in Edinburgh but now has the opportunity to contribute in a strong-looking pack against New Zealand’s nemesis at the last World Cup.

Retallick, 31, has been named alongside skipper Sam Whitelock in the second row, with Scott Barrett predictably named at blindside flanker alongside loosies Ardie Savea and Dalton Papali’i. Retallick is the second lock to reach 100 Tests after Whitelock (142).

Retallick and Whitelock will also create their own piece of history, setting a new world record of 64 Test starts together. The previous record (63) was held by South Africa’s Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax start in the front row.

In the backline, Ian Foster has kept faith in Mark Telea, preferring the Blues player on the right wing for his second Test ahead of Sevu Reece.

The rest of the backline is fairly predictable, with Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga at halfback and first-five respectively, and Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane returning to start in the midfield. Beauden Barrett returns to fullback.

Foster has named two loose forwards on the bench – Shannon Frizell and Hoskins Sotutu – and two midfielders David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown.

It will be Sotutu’s first Test since Tokyo. TJ Perenara retains his place on the bench after an impressive cameo at halfback against Scotland.

“The All Blacks congratulate Brodie and his family on what is an extremely proud moment for them,” said Foster. “He has had a massive contribution to the legacy of this team over the last decade, during which he has inspired many.

“We feel the squad has been building nicely throughout this tour,” Foster added. “Playing England is something we don’t get to do often so we are excited for the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an opportunity to continue our growth as a team at one of the great venues in world rugby – Twickenham.”

All Blacks team vs England

Kick-off 6.30am on Sunday NZT at Twickenham

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Mark Telea, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Dalton Papali'i, 6. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock [c], 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Ethan de Groot

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. George Bower, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Shannon Frizell, 20. Hoskins Sotutu, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. David Havili, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.