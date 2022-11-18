2021 a record breaker for kitchen injury claims - ACC

Source: Radio New Zealand

There's a lot of slicing and dicing going on in kitchens around the country and we're not just talking about food preparation. ACC figures show last year was a record breaker - with the highest number of kitchen injury claims in five years. And it's costing us millions.

Chef in restaurant kitchen at stove with high burning flames stock photo

Chef in restaurant kitchen at stove with high burning flames stock photo (Source: istock.com)

Chef and restaurateur Martin Bosley is working with ACC on a safety campaign. And he knows what a minefield a kitchen can be.

Bosley said he had to have reconstructive surgery later in life after suffering severe burns on his torso while emptying fat from a deep fryer while he was still starting out in the industry. He has also cut off the tip of his finger while slicing bacon. He took the fingertip with him in a taxi to A&E and it was re-attached.

ACC says kitchen injuries cost the country $78 million last year.

Injury prevention programme lead James Whitaker told Checkpoint the entity supports around 70,000 people to recover from kitchen-related injuries annually.

He said that number could be reduced if people just took the time to assess the risk before doing something.

The injury toll was double the total number of injuries from some popular sports.

"Anything can be dangerous and if you don't have your smarts about you you can get hurt doing anything but the data tells us there's twice as many injuries in the kitchen than there are to people playing cricket, touch rugby, softball and tennis."

Common forms of injuries included burns and back strains after people slipped over in the kitchen, although people also injured other parts of the body when they fell.

"Most of the injuries are sprains and strains because if you pick up something heavy and twist in a strange way or if you fall over you are going to get a pretty bad strain or sprain."

The millions of dollars paid out covered treatment, rehabilitation, transport and weekly compensation if required.

"Whatever it takes to get them back on their feet," Whitaker says.

He said people needed to slow down in the kitchen to stop themselves getting hurt and that way they could still do something they enjoyed, that is preparing food.

"If you get injured it doesn't just affect you, there's heaps of flow-on effects - for family members, mates, workmates, everyone."

He said while he had suffered a few minor cuts in the kitchen, he was relatively unscathed but people he knew had suffered some bad burns and in hindsight had seen how their ordeal could have been prevented.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHealth

Popular Stories

1

Baggage handlers charged after meth found at Auckland Airport

2

Fresh search for Akaroa millionaire, 23 years after disappearance

3

Black Ferns to receive $25k bonus for Rugby World Cup win

4

Chris Hemsworth forced to face 'own mortality' with health news

5

'Massive character' - Foster on Perenara's return from the cold

6

'I thought I was going to die': Abuses widespread in Ukraine

Latest Stories

'I thought I was going to die': Abuses widespread in Ukraine

2021 a record breaker for kitchen injury claims - ACC

Ardern, world leaders, condemn missile launch by North Korea

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

North Korea test-fires missile with range to strike entire US

Related Stories

Wellington football match aims to break record for mental health

South Auckland GPs back planned meningococcal B vaccine roll-out

Most NZ babies now born to unmarried parents

World-first antibody test quickly detects if you've had Covid