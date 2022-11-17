World-first antibody test quickly detects if you've had Covid

Pictor and Rako Science have developed a world-first technology that can tell in a matter of days whether someone has had Covid without knowing.

Researchers hope the novel test will help them better understand the impacts the virus is having one people's bodies and contribute to a database of knowledge.

"It's going to be a great tool for tracking populations or at risk groups," says immunologist Dr Anna Brooks.

"This test can detect the antibodies against the vaccine, but also an antibody that tests whether you've had an infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's not to induce bullet-proof behaviour. No infection is safe. Reinfections are on the rise, and every time we get reinfected it increases our long-term health risks."

It only takes a few minutes for the blood to be collected, after that it's sent to a lab to be processed and the results will be available within a matter of days.

Rako Science co-founder Dr Stephen Grice believes it "empowers individuals to be able to respond knowing their infection status and their treatment".

However, the antibody test is not yet available in public health settings or for private use.

It can currently only be done at Rako Science in Auckland's CBD, and in Christchurch, and costs $140 a pack.