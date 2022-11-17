Retired Black Fern Cocksedge pens emotional farewell to rugby

Kendra Cocksedge has officially signed off from her playing days in rugby, writing an emotional letter to her sport reflecting on the 30-year playing career it gave her.

Kendra Cocksedge has a moment after winning the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Getty)

Cocksedge played her final game of rugby last Saturday in the Black Ferns' dramatic 34-31 win over England in the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park after announcing earlier this year the tournament would be her swansong.

The 34-year-old took to social media to reflect on her career now that her boots we hung up.

"Dear Rugby, I can’t thank you enough for what you have given me over the last 30 years," Cocksedge began.

"When I first met you I didn’t know what to do; I ran the wrong way, passed the ball forward, got my hair pulled, got told I couldn’t play with boys. But I persevered with you and I am so grateful for that.

"You have taught me many life lessons, such as how to lead, how to work in a team, how to deal with pressure.

"You’ve taught me about passion, commitment and you have given me confidence on and off the field. You have given me purpose for 30 out of my 34 years. The list could go on."

Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge in action during the recent Test against Japan. (Source: Photosport)

Cocksedge added the most valuable thing rugby gave her though was friendships and connections with people from all around the world.

"I have met some incredible people who now will be life long friends.

"I am going to feel lost without you, but in one way or another I know you’re still going play a role in my life over the years ahead.

"Rugby, you made my dreams come true like never before and I hope that any young girl and boy can live the dream that you gave me. Thank you."

Cocksedge received a flood of supportive messages in response from the rugby community as well as other New Zealand celebrities with former All Black Israel Dagg, Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde, former Crusader Seta Temanivalu and even the All Blacks themselves congratulating her on a stellar career.

Cocksedge retires as the Black Ferns' most-capped player with 68 Tests, with three World Cups to her name.

She made history in 2018 when she became the first woman to win the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Award at the NZ Rugby Awards, having previously been named World Rugby women's 15s player of the year in 2015.