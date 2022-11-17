FIFA World Cup Group E: European giants clash in group of death

GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan

Germany will be looking to put the woes of 2018 behind them. (Source: Photosport)

Touted as the group of death, Group E brings with it arguably the most high-profile clash of the group stages with Spain taking on Germany.

It was also the group New Zealand would have been in had they beaten Costa Rica in the intercontinental play-off.

Germany will be wanting to make amends for their forgettable time in Russia four years ago where they were dumped in the group stages, in what was their worst performance since 1938.

Coach Hansi Flick has named a squad that is a serious challenger for the title, brimming with young talent like Jamal Musiala, Youssoufa Moukoko and Karim Adeyemi, but this is still a nation rebuilding from it’s glory years.

It’s a similar story for Spain, where only Sergio Busquets remains from their 2010 World Cup win in South Africa.

A semi-final appearance at Euro 2020 will have boosted this young team’s confidence and provided them with much needed big game experience.

Their recognisable possession football has been passed down to the next generation of midfielders like Rodri and teenagers Pedri and Gavi.

However, Spain has struggled for years to find a regular goal scorer after the retirements of Fernando Torres and David Villa, and can be accused of being toothless at times up front.

While Spain and Germany battle for Group E supremacy, Japan and Costa Rica will attempt to pounce on any opportunity in the aftermath of the European juggernauts doing battle.

But it is difficult to see Spain and Germany not making it out of the group. In saying that, stranger things have happened at FIFA World Cups...

Players to watch:

Technical, intelligent and unfazed by football’s bright lights at just 19, Pedri will be the heartbeat of the Spanish midfield. (Source: Photosport)

Spain: He’s often compared to Xavi and Iniesta, but Barcelona’s Pedri almost an amalgamation of them both. Technical, intelligent and unfazed by football’s bright lights at just 19, Pedri will be the heartbeat of the Spanish midfield.

Costa Rica: Keylor Navas was the thorn in the All Whites’ side earlier this year in the Intercontinental play-off. He might be 35, but the goalkeeper has not lost any of the reflexes that made him one of the world’s best.

Germany: He missed out in their last World Cup squad but Leroy Sane is back for the Germans. The Bayern Munich winger possesses match winning capabilities in his boots. Fast, skillful and a lethal left foot that can score from almost anywhere.

Japan: The Blue Samurai have a wonderkid in their midst with Takefusa Kubo. The creative midfielder is one of the most underrated players in La Liga and will prove a handful this month.