Auckland's Stanley St tennis venue celebrates 100th birthday

Source: 1News

One of New Zealand's key tennis venues is set to celebrate its 100th birthday this week and some recently uncovered footage is adding to the occasion.

Stanley Street has hosted some of tennis' biggest stars but before Serena Williams and Auckland's favourite Spaniard in David Ferrer, the venue was the place to be for local talent.

Players like 1947 Davis Cup team Jeff Robson, John Barry and Ron McKenzie all made their home there and feature in the newly discovered footage being shared this week.

Check out the video above to see more of the archival clips and a trip through history of the blue Auckland courts.

TennisAuckland

