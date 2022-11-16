Public, leaders react to voting changes for Māori

Many are optimistic about proposed amendments being made to the electoral option legislation, which will make it easier for Māori to switch between general and Māori rolls.

Under the old system, Māori would have to wait for at least five to six years to change rolls, in line with census requirements.

Speaking to Te Karere, Far North District Mayor Moko Tepania says it is a better opportunity for having more Māori representation within Māori wards.

“Tautoko ana ahau pau te kaha i tēnei pire hou... i runga noa i taku mōhio ki taku rohe, ki te Hiku o te Ika, me te tini me te mano o ngā Māori e noho ana ki reira (I strongly support this bill, especially knowing that in the Far North region, there are a lot of Māori who reside in that area).

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ko te kore āhei ki te whakawhiti rārangi pōti tētahi o ngā raruraru e taami ana i te iwi Māori (One of the bigger challenges for Māori was not being able to cross into those different rolls whenever we could),” he said.

Members of the public have also welcomed the changes, with most acknowledging the government's efforts in working together with Māori to deliver the proposal.

“It’s kind of annoying that it wasn’t a thing until now.”

“I’m loving the shift and acknowledgement of biculturalism... I think it’s fantastic,” another said.

Labour MP Kiri Allan had lobbied politicians from across the house to vote for the updated legislation. Speaking to 1News on Tuesday afternoon, Minister Allan confirmed that she had gathered enough engagement within the house to pass the proposed 75% support threshold required to pass the bill. This was achieved by reaching a bipartisan agreement with the National Party.

“I think this is the right thing to do for New Zealand, I am thinking of many people in this house that have tried to get these amendments to go through previously,” she said.