Māori electoral roll: Changes on way after Labour, Nats agreement

Labour and National have reached a bipartisan agreement on changes to the Māori electoral option, allowing Māori to change between the Māori and general electoral rolls at almost any time and as often as they like.

Voting. (Source: istock.com)

Cross-party support was needed as the Speaker is expected to require 75% of Parliament approve the move.

It comes after Te Pāti Māori had a bill to similar effect rejected last week, with only the Green Party voting in favour.

Under the Government's agreement with National, announced today, Māori will be able to change rolls at any time and as often as they like - except for during pre-election periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are the three months before polling day for general and local elections, and the three months before a by-election for Māori voters in that electorate.

Read More Law change to remove roll restrictions for Māori voters

The Electoral (Māori Electoral Option) Legislation Bill, making the proposals law, is expected to pass this week.

The changes will come into effect on March 31 next year, ensuring Māori voters can exercise the option ahead of the general election.

'Second-rate changes'

Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. (Source: Getty)

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was critical of the move, saying the Government should have worked with them on their bill instead of introducing its own: "So we've got second-rate changes, but I guess it's better than none."

Among the differences, there would have been no periods when Māori were unable to switch under Te Pāti Māori's rejected proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're really disappointed, because once you get to do these things, you want to do them well and do them properly," Ngarewa-Packer told 1News. "Because tangata whenua are disadvantaged by the current system."