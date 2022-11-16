Protesters target disgraced British MP Matt Hancock

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

There’s been a fresh call for former UK health secretary Matt Hancock to pull out of a reality TV show being filmed in Australia.

Hancock is appearing on the new season if I’m a Celebrity …Get Me Out of Here!, which is taking place in a national park in New South Wales.

The casting has drawn significant criticism, following the MP’s resignation in June last year, after he was caught having an affair with his aide and breaking Covid-19 physical distancing rules.

On Tuesday morning, a plane carrying a 10-metre banner reportedly circled the camp for two hours.

It was towing a message that read: ‘COVID BEREAVED SAY GET OUT OF HERE!’

The stunt organised by the campaign group 38 Degrees, who are calling for the MP to be dumped from the show.

The plane cost $11,004.

During his time in the jungle, viewers have voted for Hancock to take part in six consecutive bush tucker trials, which often involve making contestants complete tasks like eating bugs.

According to The Guardian, Matthew McGregor, the chief executive of 38 Degrees, said: “No one has forgotten how Matt Hancock conducted himself during the Covid-19 pandemic, not the general public, not his camp mates, and certainly not those who lost loved ones".

“Our message emblazoned across the skies makes crystal clear to Matt Hancock, you should be representing the people of West Suffolk and giving Covid Bereaved Families the answers they deserve, rather than playing games for dingo dollars and plastic stars.”

A spokesperson for Hancock reportedly responded to the demonstration, saying “Matt continues to support the Covid inquiry and he’ll continue to meet all the deadlines. Matt has already handed over his phone and given full access to all his emails and text messages, when requested by parliament."

