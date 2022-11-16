PM calls on NZR to provide 'equal treatment' for Black Ferns

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has come out in strong support of the Black Ferns receiving the same treatment as the All Blacks did after their World cup win.

"From what I've observed of the Black Ferns over a number of years, they've asked for nothing more than equality of treatment, you know, again, to just have those same opportunities, and they deserve no less, and I feel very strongly about that," Ardern said.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said they're looking at bonus payments for the champions as pressure mounts for more resources for the women's game.

Sir Graham Henry told 1News the Black Ferns deserve the bonus.

"The boys' bonus if you win, is built in before you start, maybe they didn't think we were going to do it," Sir Henry said.

The Black Ferns celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Back in 2015, the All Blacks received a pay-out of $150,000 each from NZR after their World Cup victory.

Sir Henry also said the sponsors would have got a lot more out of the tournament than they ever could've imagined, and they will want to repay that.

"The Black Ferns have been deserving of equal treatment not just in the last week, but in the last years," Ardern said.

"That goes for every level of the system in every level of the game, right down to sponsorship, to support, to media coverage, to merchandise, right through even to the meals they get after their game, why should we treat them any differently?"

ASB has confirmed it is currently in discussions with NZR about contributing to a bonus pool for the Black Ferns.