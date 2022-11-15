Sir Graham Henry calls for Wayne Smith knighthood

They’ve coached alongside each other for years and in the wake of the Black Ferns' stunning World Cup success Sir Graham Henry is hoping Wayne Smith will join him as a knight of the realm.

“Smithy is a genius,” he told 1News with a smile this afternoon.

“He needs to be knighted – I hope someone’s listening.”

Smith helped lead a remarkable turnaround for the Black Ferns this year, after taking over the coaching reins in April – just five months before the start of the Rugby World Cup.

His tenure ended with a 34-31 victory over England in the final at Eden Park, while he’s also been nominated for Coach of the Year honours at this weekend’s World Rugby Awards.

Sir Graham Henry and Wayne Smith pose after winning the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Smith brought Sir Graham on as a mentor and assistant for the team.

The coach, who led the All Blacks to a famous World Cup win on Eden Park in 2011, went on to describe the Ferns success as “out of this world”, while also endorsing calls for the players to receive bonuses.

New Zealand Rugby has said it’s looking at them, while ASB has confirmed it’s in discussions to contribute to a bonus pool.

The All Blacks received $150,000 each as a bonus after their World Cup win in 2015.

“The boys’ bonus if you win is built in before you start, maybe they didn’t think we were going to do it?” Sir Graham said.

“I think that (bonuses for the women) will happen hopefully.”

He added sponsors will have got a lot more out of the tournament than they ever could have imagined, and should want to repay that.

1News will have more from Sir Graham Henry on the Black Ferns and their special bond tomorrow.