Ardern 'opening up doors' for Kiwi businesses in Vietnam

Benedict Collins
By Benedict Collins, 1News Political Reporter
Source: 1News

The Prime Minister has officially opened Kiwi company Ecostore's first store in Vietnam on the second day of her three-day trade delegation to Vietnam.

Jacinda Ardern and Ecostore CEO Pablo Kraus cut the ribbon at Ecostore's store in Diamond Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Jacinda Ardern and Ecostore CEO Pablo Kraus cut the ribbon at Ecostore's store in Diamond Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Source: 1News)

Jacinda Ardern cut the ribbon at Ecostore's store inside the Diamond Plaza, in Ho Chi Minh City, today.

Ecostore chief executive Pablo Kraus told 1News it's the company's second store in Asia, with one already in Tokyo, Japan.

Kraus said this trip is his second visit to Vietnam, adding that Ardern's presence has helped some of the companies "open up doors".

He explained how The Merino Company had been experiencing "some trouble with some of their manufacturing sites up here and it just seemed to make it really easy for them".

"But overwhelming, the support we had and the excitement we had as well. It's definitely quite empowering."

Trade between Vietnam and New Zealand has risen 43% in the last five years.

Ardern will be travelling to APEC in Thailand tomorrow.

New ZealandAsiaBusiness

Popular Stories

1

Robertson, Seymour roast Luxon over ute tax comments

2

2 charged after dog walker stabbed in Christchurch park

3

Missile that hit Poland fired by Ukraine forces - US officials

4

Venomous sea krait spotted in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

5

How the Black Ferns changed Sir Graham Henry - 'I’m so grateful'

6

Severe thunderstorm warning for much of the North Island

Latest Stories

Experts call for urgent changes to unregulated whitebait industry

2 charged after dog walker stabbed in Christchurch park

Ardern 'opening up doors' for Kiwi businesses in Vietnam

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions

Related Stories

Prime Minister hoping for big trade boost with Vietnam

Suitcase murder suspect will appear in court 'soon'

Kiwi coffee lovers hit by shortage of popular alternative milk

'Sober' East Asia Summit concludes