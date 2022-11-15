Former Dilworth chaplain accused of more child abuse

Laura James
By Laura James, 1News Reporter
One of Dilworth School's most prolific sex offenders is back in court, accused of another nine child sex crimes.

Ross Browne.

Ross Browne. (Source: 1News)

Ross Browne, 73, was sentenced in December to six-and-a-half years behind bars for historical sexual abuse linked to Dilworth.

He was also convicted and sentenced for possessing child exploitation material.

Browne worked as a chaplain, teacher and scout leader at the Auckland boys boarding school between 1979 and 2006.

He also served as a vicar at a Manurewa church.

READ MORE: Victims of Dilworth sex offender share impact of his abuse

His new charges, for which he appeared in court today, include one of sexual violation and eight of indecent assault.

The victims were all under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged offending.

Browne's one of 12 men who were charged with historical abuse linked to Dilworth, as part of police investigation Operation Beverly.

The school's been accused of covering up offending, but former leaders have refuted that allegation.

READ MORE: Ex-Dilworth headmaster grilled over alleged actions to cover up abuse

The current Dilworth School Trust Board has repeatedly apologised for the harm done to abuse victims.

An independent review is being led by Dame Sylvia Cartwright, and a separate redress programme is also underway.

