Body found at Auckland beach believed to be missing kayaker

A body that was found washed up at an Auckland beach on the weekend is believed to be a kayaker who went missing on the Firth of Thames earlier this month.

Kayak file image. (Source: istock.com)

It comes after a body was located near Beachlands on Saturday morning.

Police this afternoon said, "we believe the body to be that of the kayaker reported missing on the Firth of Thames on November 5, 2022."

The man originally set out from Kaiaua around 3pm on Saturday, November 5 with the intention of fishing at the mussel farms.

His family reported him missing later that night after he failed to return as expected.

Police located a kayak with fishing gear around five kilometres east of Ōrere Point in the Hauraki Gulf the next morning.

Police say a formal identification process is underway and the death will be referred to the coroner.

