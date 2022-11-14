$2.5 million worth of firearms, vehicles, drugs, cash seized

Six people have been arrested after $2.5 million worth of firearms, vehicles, drugs and cash were seized by police in Palmerston North.

Vehicles, firearms and cash seized by police as part of Operation Cobalt. (Source: NZ Police)

It comes after eight search warrants were carried out by police in Auckland and Palmerston North on Tuesday as a part of Operation Cobalt - a national effort by police to crack down on gang activity.

Four men, aged 32, 36, 45 and 55, and two women, aged 31 and 32, are next due to appear at the Palmerston North District Court on December 2 on a number of drug-related and other charges.

About $560,000 was found by police, along with about 9kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1.6 million.

A seized Harley-Davidson. (Source: NZ Police)

Police said that some of the vehicles they seized include Harley-Davidsons, an Audi, a Range Rover, a BMW and a Ford Raptor.

Seven firearms were seized, along with equipment that is used to convert starter pistols into illegal firearms.

Firearms seized by police. (Source: NZ Police)

Detective Inspector Paul Baskett, field crime manager in Central District, said the arrests and seizures would have a significant impact on the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the area.

"We are pleased to have put these offenders before the courts and to have removed weapons and drugs from the community, and to have taken the profits of crime out of the hands of alleged criminals," Baskett said.