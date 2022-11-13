'NZ has put women's rugby on the map' - Black Ferns thank fans

The Black Ferns have thanked fans for their overwhelming support during this year's triumphant Rugby World Cup campaign on home soil at a function in downtown Auckland this afternoon.

The world champions, some wearing shades after celebrating last night's 34-31 win over England in the final at a packed Eden Park, came out to the roar of dedicated fans from New Zealand and abroad who wanted to congratulate the side again for their historic sixth title.

Co-captain Kennedy Simon led the festivities, thanking fans again for their energy.

"Your support was incredible for us this campaign," Simon said.

"It's been an incredible eight weeks but it was made all the better by you."

Simon also spoke of the legacy of the black jersey and paid tribute to all those who had warn it before them.

"We wouldn't be here without the women who have paved the way for us," she said.

"I think it's safe to say that New Zealand has put women's rugby on the map."

The Black Ferns celebrate their RWC win with fans in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Departing coach Wayne Smith was up next, showing the fun side he had developed in his short stint with the team with a "moondance" before giving a more serious farewell and thanks to all those involved in he campaign.

"I couldn't be more proud of this team," Smith said.

"It's been six or seven months but I've got to know them - they've taught me how to dance, how to sing, how to cry, how to laugh on match day.

"They've changed my life and while I'm finishing up, I'm going to be following them for the rest of their careers."

Smith then turned his attention to the crowd to thank them as well for getting on board with his charge to the World Cup.

"They said we couldn't do it. They said we couldn't fill a stadium. They said that we couldn't get crowds like this.

"But all we set about doing was trying to be true to your DNA, our Kiwi DNA and have the ability to reinvent ourselves and be encouraged to have a crack at stuff."

The Black Ferns meet with fans in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The final speech was given to retiring great Kendra Cocksedge who stood with fellow retiring Black Fern Renee Wickliffe.

"We can't thank New Zealand enough for getting behind this team, we just love that everyone has fallen in love with the Black Ferns," the halfback said.

"For us to end our careers winning a World Cup on home turf, there's no better way we could have done it.

"We love this team. Keep supporting them."

With the speeches out the way, the team slowly made their way down from the stage to mingle with fans and sign gear, continuing the party that started on the final hooter last night.