Girl group TLC pulls out of Friday Jams Live

Girl group TLC, who famously sing No Scrubs, has pulled out of Friday Jams Live after a positive Covid-19 case within the "core touring party".

TLC has pulled out of Friday Jams Live. (Source: Instagram/ TLC).

Friday Jams Live, a concert featuring several international acts, is being held at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland this afternoon.

Taking to social media, Friday Jams said the bands wants to sincerely apologised to fans for the inconvenience and disappointment caused.

The post said an updated Friday Jams Live set will be released shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the acts that are performing today is Macklemore, Akon, Shaggy and Jay Sean.