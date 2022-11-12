Ruby Tui leads Eden Park's RWC celebrations with waiata singalong

Source: 1News

Ruby Tui, one of the stars of this year's Rugby World Cup, has finished her campaign on the highest of highs by conducting Eden Park's 40,000-strong crowd in a classic celebratory waiata.

Tui took a postmatch interview after the Black Ferns beat England 34-31 in the Rugby World Cup final where she didn't hold back on revealing what the result and the moment means to her.

"I'm just so proud to be a New Zealander right now," the winger said holding back tears.

"They said nobody cared about women's rugby, well guess what? We out here."

Tui then asked the crowd how they were doing before thanking them for the support.

After that, the celebrations began as Tui kicked off a rendition of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi.

The crowd were quick to join in and with it came a giant grin on Tui's face.

