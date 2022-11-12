'Lets gone Black Ferns!' - Sporting world, NZ react to RWC glory

The referee had barely blown the final whistle and already the congratulatory messages were pouring in for the Black Ferns this evening following their Rugby World Cup win over England.

The Black Ferns celebrate after winning the RWC final. (Source: Getty)

The Black Ferns beat tournament favourites England 34-31 in front of a sold out Eden Park to end the Red Roses' 30-match winning streak and with it defended their crown and put to bed the demons that have haunted them since last year's Northern Tour.

As such, seeing them come back from it all to hoist the trophy on home soil was something many Kiwi athletes, teams and even sporting personalities from overseas got behind and celebrated.

From All Blacks stars to New Zealand media to World Rugby themselves and even a former Wallaby - everyone got behind the Black Ferns after the final whistle.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Congratulations @BlackFerns.



And thank you to New Zealand for being great hosts at this @rugbyworldcup. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 12, 2022

Stand up ladies - One of the best games I’ve watched in a loooooooong time🔥🔥🔥@BlackFerns pic.twitter.com/Urm9kp7LWK — ardie savea (@ardiesavea) November 12, 2022

What a game! Congratulations @BlackFerns Smithy you’ve done it again👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 AMAZING!



Well done @EnglandRugby ladies… Women’s rugby deserves more recognition @WorldRugby — Neemia Tialata (@NeemiaTialata) November 12, 2022

How great was this to see?! The growth of womens rugby and the buzz surrounding it.

Unreal finish to the competition with this final 👏🏼👏🏼 what a game! 🥇

Congrats on the World Cup @BlackFerns 🏆#RWC2021 #ENGvNZ — Matt Giteau 🇦🇺 (@giteau_rugby) November 12, 2022