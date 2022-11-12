'Lets gone Black Ferns!' - Sporting world, NZ react to RWC glory

The referee had barely blown the final whistle and already the congratulatory messages were pouring in for the Black Ferns this evening following their Rugby World Cup win over England.
The Black Ferns beat tournament favourites England 34-31 in front of a sold out Eden Park to end the Red Roses' 30-match winning streak and with it defended their crown and put to bed the demons that have haunted them since last year's Northern Tour.
As such, seeing them come back from it all to hoist the trophy on home soil was something many Kiwi athletes, teams and even sporting personalities from overseas got behind and celebrated.
From All Blacks stars to New Zealand media to World Rugby themselves and even a former Wallaby - everyone got behind the Black Ferns after the final whistle.
Check out some of the reactions below: