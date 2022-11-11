Murder charge over shooting of Rotorua mum of three

A man has been arrested and charged with murder over a woman's death in a Rotorua shooting on September 25.

Korrey Whyman (Source: New Zealand Police)

Korrey Whyman, 28, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled along State Highway 33 towards Mourea in the early hours.

She was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries.

A 30-year-old man from Rotoiti has been charged with murder and will appear in Rotorua District Court today.

He is also facing additional firearms charges, police said.

Police have also said further arrests are likely as a large scale investigation into the circumstances of Whyman's death continues.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said anyone who is "closely linked" to those involved in the shooting and withholding information are "potentially committing serious criminal offences themselves".

"These people should seriously consider their position and come forward to Police now," Pilbrow said.

"They should remind themselves that Miss Whyman was an innocent single mother of three young children, all of whom have now lost their mum through the actions of others."

Police are still seeking any information about a dark blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute, believed to have been used by those involved in Korrey’s death.

Toyota Hilux allegedly used in Rotorua shooting. (Source: Supplied)

It was found burnt-out on Braemer Road Reserve on Tuesday 27 September, two days after the shooting.

Members of the public with any information have been urged to get in contact with police.