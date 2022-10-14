Image of ute involved in fatal Rotorua shooting released

Source: 1News

Police have released an image of a ute they believe was used in a fatal Rotorua shooting.

Toyota Hilux allegedly used in Rotorua shooting.

Toyota Hilux allegedly used in Rotorua shooting. (Source: Supplied)

Korrey Whyman was a passenger in a car that was fired at from another vehicle last month.

Police said the shooting happened around 1.55am on Sunday, September 25, on State Highway 33 at Mourea near Rotorua Airport.

"Korrey was a passenger in a vehicle and she was located inside a vehicle at the scene with a serious gunshot wound," Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said.

"Korrey was rushed to Waikato Hospital but sadly passed away."

Read More
Korrey Whyman.

Korrey Whyman. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Today, police released images of a dark blue Toyota Hilux they say was the vehicle shots were fired from.

"The vehicle has links back to Rotoiti and we believe it has been used recently by people who live or stay in this area," Pilbrow said,

"We are asking anyone who lives in the Rotoiti area and have seen this vehicle in their community, to come forward to police.

"Police recovered the vehicle last week in Braemar Road, Rotoma, and forensic testing is underway."

Police this week also carried out a number of search warrants in the homicide investigation.

"Firearms, stolen property and drugs were all located during the course of these searches.

"Three arrests were made and these persons will be facing a number charges in respect of these items."

