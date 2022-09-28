Woman dies after shots fired at car from another vehicle in Rotorua

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was shot and later died when the car she was travelling in was fired upon from another vehicle in Rotorua on Sunday.

File image: Gun shots in a car window. (Source: istock.com)

Police have named the victim as Korrey Rose Whyman, aged 28, of Kawerau.

In a statement today, police said the shooting happened around 1.55am on Sunday on State Highway 33 at Mourea near Rotorua Airport.

"Korrey was a passenger in a vehicle and she was located inside a vehicle at the scene with a serious gunshot wound," Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said.

"Early inquiries have established that this incident started on State Highway 33 near Rotorua Airport where a vehicle was following another vehicle firing multiple shots.

"The vehicle with the victim in it has come to a stop outside a dairy in Mourea.

"Korrey was rushed to Waikato Hospital but sadly passed away this morning."

Police are following "a number" of leads and have asked the public to come forward with any information.

