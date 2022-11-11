David Walliams heard making lewd comments about BGT contestants

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams has apologised after lewd comments he made about contestants on the show were made public.

David Walliams. (Source: Getty)

The comedian and children’s book author, who is a judge on the ITV series, apparently made the offensive comments during an audition show in January 2020 at the London Palladium.

The Guardian reports it has seen a leaked transcript that allegedly has Walliams referring to one contestant as a “c***”.

It reported that the contestant had bantered with the panel and when he walked off stage Walliams, 51, is said to have used the foul word to describe him three times.

His comments were reportedly picked up by microphones used to capture discussions between the judges when they are sitting at their desk in the centre of the auditorium.

Another incident occurred after a female contestant auditioning on the same show had walked off stage. When her performance was over, Walliams remarked: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don’t.”

The Guardian said the recordings were understood to have been made for a spin-off off show or further episodes which may feature candid comments between judges.

Lawyers for Walliams and Thames TV, the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent, said Walliam’s comments were part of a private conversation never intended for broadcast.

A Thames spokesperson said that even though the production company regarded Walliams’ comments as private, his language was “inappropriate” and he had been reminded of the show’s “expectations as to future professional conduct”.

Walliams has apologised for the comments, saying: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”