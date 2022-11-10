All the pressure on the Black Ferns? Not if Ruby Tui can help it

Pressure on the Black Ferns as the days tick down to Saturday’s World Cup final? Possibly not, England - not when the defending champions are cracking jokes in their final press conference.

Ruby Tui celebrates her try in the semifinal win over France last Saturday. (Source: Photosport)

It wasn’t a complete surprise that England coach Simon Middleton suggested it after naming his side for the grand finale at Eden Park, of course, but while the Black Ferns are the defending champions and playing at home, his Red Roses are the world’s No.1-ranked side and on a 30-match winning streak.

They also comprehensively beat the Black Ferns at home twice last November and have been the beneficiaries of a huge financial investment by the Rugby Football Union ahead of the 2025 World Cup, which they will host.

If anything it will be England with the expectations heaped upon them and the response by Black Ferns head coach Wayne Smith today probably spoke volumes about where the two camps are at.

After laughing at being told Middleton had said the Black Ferns would be the team under the most pressure, Smith said: “Look, I’ve been coaching for 36 years – he’s just a newcomer. He’s trying to put pressure on an old fella. We just want to enjoy it. We’re probably at a place that not many people thought we would get to.”

Smith added: “I was part of the All Blacks when we set a record of 18 wins in a row. To win 30, it’s hard to get your head around. He’s done an outstanding job.”

It has been well documented how low the Black Ferns were last year after their disastrous tour of Europe. Covid had robbed them of any sort of preparation for the trip but clearly they were not in a great place culture-wise and that big changes were required.

That New Zealand Rugby appointed Smith and his assistants Sir Graham Henry and Mike Cron for their World Cup tilt at least gave an indication as to how serious they were taking it and the Black Ferns have responded.

They are undefeated this year, passed their biggest Test in many years against France last weekend, and the final is a 42,500 sellout.

Every one of their World Cup squad of 32 has contributed but none more so than their most experienced players, including wing Ruby Tui and halfback Kendra Cocksedge.

Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge in action during the quarterfinal win over Wales. (Source: Photosport)

Tui, one of the bigger personalities in the squad, didn’t disappoint today in the team’s final press conference.

Asked why New Zealanders had responded to the team like they have, Tui replied: “I’m obviously funny.”

She added, once the laughter died down, in reference to Cocksedge sitting alongside her: “Nah, it’s cool though, right. We met in 2010 and imagine this: Nobody knows who the Black Ferns are, nobody knows what they look like, nobody follows women’s rugby, we’re told ‘you’ll never be paid’, we’re told ‘we’re never giving you Eden Park for the World Cup, we’ll give you somewhere that seats 5000 because you’ll never sell it out’.

“We’re told ‘women’s rugby doesn’t matter’, and here we are 12 years later. Eden Park is sold out, bro. We’ve all got stories, we’ve got amazing people in the team… we’re at home, we’re playing the best team in the world, and I’m sitting here talking to the most media I’ve ever talked to with the Black Ferns.

“Sometimes Kiwis can be so laid back we’re lying down, but we finally got up. We’re stoked about it.”

If Cocksedge, who will play her 68th and final Test on Saturday (and is about to work fulltime for NZ Rugby), is the brains of the operation, Tui is the heart and soul.

“She’s phenomenal,” Smith said. “If I ever write a book and had to pick my top 10 athletes, she would be one of them, and I’ve coached some good athletes, some great players.

“She could play flanker, like I don’t know where to play her. She played prop at sevens… and she learns the game as she goes. She’s a student, she’s honest with herself and honest with everyone else. She’s an incredible character and deserves everything she gets, I reckon.”

Asked what her standout memory of her rugby career was, Tui, who gave up sevens to concentrate on making the World Cup this year, said: “I think that moment is yet to come. Obviously, I want to take their heads off but I’m proud of them [England] and what they’ve done for women’s rugby. They’re leading the world in all facets of it, and we’ve got a bit of catching up to do.”

Tui finished by thanking the media in attendance - a full room of more than 35 people - before leaving to more smiles and laughter.

No pressure, England.

The Black Ferns team to play England in the final of the World Cup at Eden Park on Saturday, kick-off 7.30pm is:

1. Phillipa Love

2. Georgia Ponsonby

3. Amy Rule

4. Maiakawanakaukani Roos

5. Chelsea Bremner

6. Alana Bremner

7. Sarah Hirini

8. Charmaine McMenamin

9. Kendra Cocksedge

10. Ruahei Demant (co-captain)

11. Portia Woodman

12. Theresa Fitzpatrick

13. Stacey Fluhler

14. Ruby Tui

15. Renee Holmes

Reserves:

16. Luka Connor

17. Krystal Murray

18. Santo Taumata

19. Joanah Ngan-Woo

20. Kennedy Simon (co-captain)

21. Ariana Bayler

22. Hazel Tubic

23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga