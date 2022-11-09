Sir Graham Henry calling time on coaching after World Cup final

Sir Graham Henry has today confirmed to 1News that Saturday night and the Rugby World Cup final will mark the end of a coaching career spanning 50 years.

Sir Graham Henry in October 2022 (Source: Photosport)

It's a career that started with the High School Old Boys' colts in Christchurch in 1971 when he was still playing senior club rugby.

"You get to your middle 70s and you’re not on your toes like you used to be, and coaching, you’ve got to be on your toes all the time," he said.

"I’m past being on my toes all the time. It’s time to not do it anymore, it’s time to retire from coaching."

ADVERTISEMENT

From a teacher and then headmaster who coached on the side, into the new professional era in the mid-1990s with the all-conquering Auckland team and then the Blues, he left for Wales a few years later.

Returning home in 2004, he coached the All Blacks in 103 Tests, including World Cup glory in 2011.

Six months ago he took a mentoring role with the Black Ferns, one that's now his last in top-class rugby.

Now 76, he's says he's learnt it's important to be positive in the women's game, and supportive, because the players are more self-critical and find fault in themselves.

When asked what the biggest challenge for this side this weekend was, he said the final will take care of itself.

Come Saturday night it will be "too bloody stressful" to be in the coaching box. He'll watch from the grandstand, alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’d be a hindrance, rather than a help," he said. He will send messages to head coach Wayne Smith, should he see something the Black Ferns can exploit.

He says he found the one point win over France in the semi-final last week brought back some “stressful” memories of the All Blacks' 2011 World Cup final, a game he still hasn’t watched back.

After 50 colourful years with many ups and downs, he believes it's time to move on, and retire to his home on Waiheke Island. He'll still watch the game, be involved somehow, and take a tour to next year's World Cup.

"You look back and think, hell, you’ve been a lucky man."