What's at stake in America's midterm elections

We're just a day away from America's midterm elections, and they will have a huge impact on the country's direction, and whether Donald Trump runs again for the White House.

As the term suggests, it's a general election held near the midpoint of a president's four-year term.

The results are seen as a report card on how he's doing.

At stake are seats inside the Capitol building, home to the US Congress.

It has two chambers.

The House of Representatives has 435 members and all these seats will be contested in this election.

The Democrats currently hold a wafer-thin majority.

There's also the 100-seat Senate, where 35 seats are up for grabs. That's because Senators serve six-year terms, so electing them is staggered with a third elected every two years.

It's pretty evenly split here - Republicans hold 50 seats, Democrats 48 plus support from two independents. The Democrats hold a slim majority due to the vice-president's casting vote.

So the Democrats currently hold a narrow majority in both the Senate and the House, and polls are suggesting a tight contest.

