America’s poorest state struggling ahead of US midterms

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

Mississippi - the birthplace of the Blues, a history of the slave trade, and home to America's most impoverished.

Now, its citizens are once again wondering when they'll ever get the help they need - as the magnolia state battles soaring prices in an over-inflated American economy.

"We are trapped in poverty. There’s no job here. Even the jobs where they do have places, how do you get a job if you don’t have a car? How can you get a car if you can’t get a job?" said local resident Dolicia.

With low household incomes, low wages and an unemployment rate that can hit as high as 40%, Mississippi residents are struggling to keep their heads above water.

"It sucks being trapped here. It sucks," she added.

Gasoline, housing, and food prices in southern states are higher than in the rest of the country.

Republicans are blaming Democrats - but former president Barack Obama, out on the campaign trail this week, called out the hypocrisy of the GOP argument.

"Republicans talk about it a lot," he said.

"But what's their answer exactly? What is their economic policy?"

Those bred in Mississippi don't really expect an honest answer any time soon.

"We don't ever feel the effects of a depression," said business owner Bill Lucket.

"Because we stay in one all the time."

