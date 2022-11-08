Biden and Trump hustle for votes on eve of midterm elections

US President Joe Biden and his predecessor have hit the campaign trail for one last evening of vote hustling for tomorrow's midterm elections.

There had been chatter that former president Donald Trump was going to announce another tilt for the White House at his appearance in Ohio, but he made little mention of a campaign launch.

Instead, he announced he'd like to see the introduction of the death penalty for drug traffickers and spent a considerable amount of time criticising the multiple legal challenges he is facing.

Biden also gave a somewhat negatively-geared stump speech, warning supporters of MAGA Republicans - who he said believed in "trickle-down economics" and would limit abortion rights.

"We just have to remember who in the hell we are. We are the United States of America," he said.

Biden's polling numbers have been low, and many of the Democrats' lead campaigning responsibilities were assigned to former president Barack Obama.

Voters have cited three big issues they're worried about these midterms - the economy and cost of living, the security of election results, and the recent wave of abortion restrictions after the Supreme Court rollback of Roe v Wade.

One clinic in the cross-border state town of Bristol was forced to move across town after a recent trigger law ban in Tennessee - forcing it to move a few blocks east to Virginia.

Protesters, emboldened by the Supreme Court decision, have renewed their vigils outside the clinic - sometimes very aggressively.

"The people that we have that come here and stand over there and scream and assault us. I think they are extremists," clinic worker Stephanie Rosenwinge said.

"Everyone should peacefully protest. It's how we express ourselves. We're very lucky to live in America where we can do that legally.

"But it should have never gotten to this."

A majority of Americans - around 60% - believe that women should have the right to an abortion, according to polling.

Some states have introduced referendums on their ballots specifically relating to abortion rights, and Democrats are hoping it'll encourage Republicans and Independents to consider changing their votes.