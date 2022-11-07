Trump fans hopeful for former US president's return

Bobby Jo's family doesn't talk to her anymore, not since she decided the 2020 election was stolen from her favourite politician - Donald Trump.

"He's the rightful president; Biden is a joke," she said.

As only a true fan would, Bobby Jo stopped in at Trump Town's souvenir store on Sunday to pick up her latest bit of merch - a pink tie-dye Trump-branded sweater.

She believes Trump will be President again and expects him to announce another tilt at the top job soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I believe something," she replied.

Trump Town is actually named Boones Mill on the map but has been renamed after an enthusiastic local decided to set up shop selling Trump-themed merchandise following the former president's loss in 2020.

"Now Donald's back, making fun of people. And that's what I like," said one man as he left the store. "You know, being a bully."

Trump is certainly back on the campaign trail - despite not announcing whether he'll run in 2024 and not being on the ballot for midterms either.

"We are a nation in decline – we are a failing nation," he declared at a rally in Miami.

Although polling shows many American voters are disinterested in partisan and personal attacks, Trump has also picked up on what citizens across the country are worried about - the economy.

"We are a nation that has the highest inflation in 50 years," he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

He's stopped short of formally revealing whether he'll run again, though.

"In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious, I will probably have to do it again but stay tuned," he told the crowd.

Polling shows Republicans are set to regain control of both the House and Senate, with voting closing next Wednesday (NZT).