Search continues today for person missing in Manukau Harbour

Search and rescue efforts are continuing today after a boat with five people onboard capsized in Manukau Harbour last night.

One person was found dead in the water while another remains missing.

Police said they were called to the scene near Clarks beach at around 7pm.

Two people made it to shore and were taken to Middlemore Hospital, but three others were still in the water.

Police at Waiau Pa Boat club near Clarks Beach.

The police Eagle helicopter began a search and rescue near the overturned boat.

One person was found alive in the water and a helicopter member entered the sea to provide help.

They were then taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Shortly afterwards another person was found dead in the water.

Searching will continue by air and sea with the Eagle Helicopter and Coastguard today.

Police said as summer approaches, they urge people to ensure they are have appropriate safety equipment with them when out on the water.

