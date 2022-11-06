National picks Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki CE for Hamilton West by-election

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki chief executive Tama Potaka has been selected as National's candidate for next month's Hamilton West by-election.

Tama Potaka. (Source: Supplied)

The December 10 by-election is being watched as a bellwether ahead of next year's general election - following Gaurav Sharma's resignation last month.

In a statement announcing his candidacy, Potaka said the election was a "chance to send a message to Labour."

“Hamilton West has a unique chance to send a message to the Labour Government before next year’s general election - New Zealanders need more than good intentions and band-aid solutions," he said.

They want and deserve direction, clear action and delivery, Potaka said.

"I'm hitting the ground running and will be meeting as many people across Hamilton West as I can so I can earn the right to advocate for them."

National's shortlist had included Potaka alongside Waikato Pacific Business Network director Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau and health leader Frances Hughes.

On Monday, party president Sylvia Wood said local members were “excited to select a candidate from such a strong, talented and diverse shortlist."

Meanwhile, Labour has selected union organiser and business owner Georgie Dansey as its candidate. The Greens are not intending to contest the election, while list MP James McDowall is standing for ACT.

Potaka previously worked as a senior advisor to the NZ Super Fund and spent more than seven years as a general manager at Tainui Group Holdings in Hamilton. He is married with three children.