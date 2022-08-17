Christopher Luxon says he's a 'big fan of diversity'

National leader Christopher Luxon is having to address the lack of diversity in the party again in the wake of allegations against Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell.

Uffindell was stood down last week after incidents from his past were made public.

He admitted taking part in a violent attack on a younger student which saw him asked to leave King's College when he was 16.

Allegations from a former flatmate of aggressive behaviour while they were at Otago University were also raised, though Uffindell denies that.

A review by Maria Dew QC is currently being conducted.

Diversity in the National party has been raised since it lost the 2020 election. Some former leaders have blamed the loss partly for the party's lack of diversity. At the election, a number of ethnically diverse MPs from National didn't retain their seats.

The party held a review after their election loss and it suggested National develop a diversity plan and embed diversity in its DNA.

Eleven of National's current list MPs and electorate MPs are women, while 22 - including Luxon - are men.

Two of National's MPs are of Māori descent and one is of Asian descent.

Asked on Breakfast on Wednesday whether voters can trust that National knows what to look for in a candidate in the wake of the Uffindell saga and the past behaviour of other MPs, Luxon said "absolutely" and remarked he's "confident" the party will have a diverse set of candidates.

He said National didn't get the diversity it wanted due to its poor election result.

"But I can tell you the National Party, when it's at it's best, is a national, National Party ... it has representatives from all communities. I'm confident we're going to do that."

Asked if he could commit to a certain number of MPs from diverse backgrounds, Luxon said he's a "big fan of diversity".

He said he'd found diversity "worked really well" in his corporate life. He remarked organisations that are more diverse are "more successful".

"I've got no doubt we'll have a real diverse, representative slate of candidates for 2023."

