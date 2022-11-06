Napier rolls out two-year e-scooter trial

Napier is set to trial e-scooters, joining the growing list of cities using the new urban transport method.

A two-year trial of Beam scooters is planned to start later this month, with up to 200 to be available during the warmer months of the year.

The company will partner with the city council, and initially launch just a small number of the e-scooters, but will build the numbers up, the council said in a statement.

The move is expected to bring 15 living wage jobs to Napier, including Beam Safety Ambassadors who will patrol the streets, and teach free e-scooter rider training courses.

Scooters have proven controversial elsewhere in the country, and critics say they create safety issues mixing with pedestrians and vehicles,

and are not as environmentally friendly as their image might seem, producing high levels of CO2 when compared to cars.

Napier's deputy mayor Annette Brosnan said it was good to encourage different modes of transport.

"You see so many people now with e-bikes, e-scooters, getting out and about, and [it's good] the more we can make our transport routes as friendly as we can - to those changes in mindset," Brosnan said.

The scooters can be hired using an app and paid for as a one-off or with a subscription.

Beam already operates in Auckland, Wellington, Palmerston North, Whanganui and Whangārei.

The company's sustainability head for the region Frederick Conquer believes there's both a need for more e-scooter use and plenty of scope for it to grow in New Zealand.

"As micromobility becomes more commonplace in New Zealand, we believe its usage will only continue to increase exponentially, with more citizens engaging on the streets and leaving their cars behind," Conquer said.

"As we look forward to expanding our footprint, we are also committed to developing collaborative partnerships with local community members and organisations and engaging in discussions around the safe operation of e-scooters to ensure the safety of both riders, pedestrians and other road users."

Council's acting chief executive Richard Munneke said the scooters were a fun way to get around, had been successful in other cities, and clear guidelines for users would help safety.

"We are continuously focussed on mitigating the impacts of climate change, making e-scooters available is a great initiative to encourage people to opt for more climate-friendly modes of transport while also reducing dependency on cars," Munneke said.

"Now that cruise ships have returned, e-scooters also allow visitors to our City a means to easily get around our local attractions."

