Man arrested after New Lynn firearms incident

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on firearms charges after an incident in New Lynn yesterday morning.

A file image of a police officer with a rifle at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police received reports that a man suffered a gunshot wound at an address on Hutchinson Road in Auckland's New Lynn at 9.40am.

The man then drove to a petrol station on Great North Road, where paramedics responded and rushed him to Auckland Hospital, where he is in serious condition.

At around 1pm The Armed Offenders Squad entered a Kelston property where a vehicle matching the description of the one seen fleeing the Hutchinson Road address.

Residents of the property assisted police in investigations.

The arrested man is set to appear in the Waitakere District Court on 11 November, charged with unlawful firearm possession.