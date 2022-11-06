Large scrub fire in Parnell overnight, cause unknown

Source: 1News

A large scrub fire broke out in the Auckland suburb of Parnell overnight, emergency services say.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to the fire on Gladstone Road at around 12.30am today.

FENZ said they sent six fire trucks to the scene, and two remained this morning to dampen down hotspots.

Emergency services have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

It comes after two other bushfires this week - one in Pegasus Beach in Canterbury and one at Te Mata Peak in Hawkes Bay - which were both caused by fireworks being let off.

New ZealandAucklandAccidents

