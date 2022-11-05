Iran, Ukaine protesters join voices in Auckland's Aotea Square

Source: 1News

Several hundred people protesting the situation in Iran and Ukraine joined forces today in Auckland’s Aotea Square, calling on the government to take a harsher stance against the Iranian regime.

Iran's been condemned for sending weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, which includes hundreds of Shahed attack drones that have often been used on civilian targets.

Protest organiser, Samira Taghavi, says they want Iran's Revolutionary Guards added to New Zealand's terrorist list.

“We want the Iranian sanctions bill to be passed under urgency,” she said.

“I would expect far more from our government.”

Green Party MP, Golriz Ghahraman, says she'll be speaking with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta about possible sanctions and asset freezes next week.

