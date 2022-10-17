Iranian women 'heartbroken' by NZ's lack of action - activist

As Iran enters its fifth week of protests, Iranians across the world are calling for world leaders, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, to speak up.

Forough Amin from Iranian Women of NZ told Breakfast that she is tired of seeing the Government continue to not act on the situation in Iran.

She believes that as a woman, the PM should be making a stand, especially after her support of Muslim women after the 2019 mosque terrorist attacks.

“We had a very high expectation of our Prime Minister not only because she is a feminist icon and a powerful leader but because of her prior support of Muslim women,” Amin said.

“Do you know how many Iranian women have been disappointed and heartbroken because they didn’t see the appropriate response from our government?”

She is calling on the government to take decisive action to isolate the Iranian government as they continue to violently put down any revolutionary protests.

Amin wants to see the Iranian ambassador in Wellington expelled, the New Zealand ambassador in Tehran recalled and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to be classed as a terrorist group.

“Actions like this help to isolate and delegitimise this regime,” she said.

The Government met with the Iranian ambassador in early October to express their concerns and Ardern has affirmed her moral stance alongside the women of Iran.

While Amin acknowledged that Ardern showing solidarity with Iranian women was appreciated she says it’s not enough - she wants to see action.

“The time to show solidarity has long since passed,”

Amin said she was surprised by the calls to action by opposition parties in NZ and believes that if they are talking about it, it’s time for the PM alongside the Government to start taking action.

“Male politicians from other parties have been actively and strongly supporting us," Amin said.

“I find it ironic that we see a female-led party that has been famous for its pro-women stance has been silent.”

When speaking on Breakfast this morning, Ardern highlighted her continued support for the rights of protesters in Iran, and Iranian women.

“We have joined others in calling for people to peacefully and safely protest. We’ve raised those concerns regarding the death of the young woman who was at the heart of the beginning of these protests. And for an independent and credible investigation into the cause of that death,” she said.

“We have consistently raised our concern over women and girls in Iran and Afghanistan. Specifically in Iran - we raised it in the Human Rights Council a year ago and consistently ever since,”

“I do share the concerns and believe that women and girls should be able to express themselves and their religions, freely and that is something I will be very consistent on,” Ardern said.

Protests erupted in Iran after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

She was arrested by Iran's morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Iran's government insists Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

President Joe Biden on a trip to Oregon said the Iranian "government is so oppressive" and that he had an "enormous amount of respect for people marching in the streets".

Amin said that now is the time for “feminist leaders around the world to start supporting [the protesters].”

Iranian officials have so far downplayed the threat of anti-government protests in the country even as the number of deaths and arrests has swelled.

Rights groups say over 200 protesters have been killed since demonstrations swept Iran on September 17. Over two dozen security force members have been killed in the unrest, according to Iranian authorities.

On Saturday (local time) a blaze broke out at a prison in Tehran, killing four inmates.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.