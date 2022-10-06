Swedish politician cuts off hair in solidarity with Iranian women

A Swedish MP has cut off her hair during a speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France in solidarity with Iranian women.

Iraqi-born Abir Al-Sahlani made the bold move overnight NZT saying "woman, life, freedom" in Kurdish.

"Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you" she said on stage.

The event took place amid widespread protests in Iran which emerged in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. Protests have embroiled dozens of cities across Iran and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran's leadership in years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other women around the world have also been seen cutting off their hair in condemnation of the Iranian Government.

Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars have joined the movement, filming themselves chopping their hair.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country's rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools.

Raisi acknowledged that the Islamic Republic had "weaknesses and shortcomings," but repeated the official line that the unrest sparked last month by the death of a woman in the custody of the country's morality police was nothing short of a plot by Iran's enemies.