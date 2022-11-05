Arborists swing into action at NZ tree climbing championship

The National Tree Climbing Championship swung into action in Wellington today as the country's best arborists competed for a spot on the world stage.

It was also a chance to showcase an industry in need of workers.

Competitors were put through a range of different real-life scenarios including arial rescues where they were tested on speed and technique.

New Zealand Arboriculture association president Howell Davies said it was exciting to see so many interested.

"The crowds really excited about what's going on, we've had 28 men and 6 women competing and now we're at the masters," Davies said.

“We have people from the North and South Island competing, the skill level is amazing.

“We already had a number of world champions, we have some of the best climbers in the world, this event is also important so all the arborists can get together and share their new industry techniques.”

The event was also a chance to showcase tree work as a career.

"We've got a huge shortage in our industry at the moment, every contractor that I have spoken to at the conference is in need of staff," Davies said.

Last year's winner, Jeremy Miller recently placed second at the world champs in Denmark.

Miller said it was an honour to represent NZ.

“It was an amazing experience, I felt so lucky to be there, to rub shoulders with arborists I have looked up to was so special.”

Miller had some tips for young arborists.

"You need a willingness to keep learning and embrace new techniques, the right attitude is a big thing, willing to work hard put in the effort in, get good at what you do and continue to love your job," Miller said.

The two winners announced tonight will compete in the US next April.